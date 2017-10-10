Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 launching today; here's how to stream the live event

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 will finally be unveiled today at an event in the capital today. The event will be streamed live on the official website of the company at 12pm today. The device should hit the market shortly after the launch. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart.

This will be the first Xiaomi device that will compete with other premium segment devices. The bezel-less screen of the device will be the selling point of the device. It will be interesting to see how the market will respond to a Xiaomi device in this category. Last year, the company managed to squeeze the body to screen ration to an incredible 91 per cent. This year, they managed to push that even further with a body to screen ratio of up to 93 per cent.

In China, the Mi Mix 2 was launched with a ceramic version as well which was priced slightly higher than the other three variants. However, we are not sure if Xiaomi will launch all four variants at once in the Indian market.

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain announced that the device will be launched at an event in New Delhi. The device will compete against the likes of OnePlus 5 that also features flagship specifications. A recent a study by IDC claimed that OnePlus 5 dethroned Apple's iPhone in the fight to the top position in the online sales of premium segment smartphones.

Highlights of the device:

Display

During the launch event in China, the company didn't shy away from comparing itself to industry giants like Samsung, Apple and even the newly launched Essential phone.

The Mi Mix2 will come with a 5.99 inch QuadHD IPS LCD display. The device features 18:9 aspect ratio with a slimmer chin and an almost non-existent top bezel.

Camera

Xiaomi will be using Mi 6's primary camera module however, the company won't be taking up the dual-camera lens. The device uses the same 12Megapixel primary camera unit as found on Mi6.

The Mi Mix 2 the device features a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25micron pixels. The camera also features 4-axis optical image stabilization(OIS). The company decided to place the front facing snapper on the right bottom of the display panel.

Processor

Mi Mix 2 comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset which will be accompanied by 6GB RAM and three different storage options. The user can chose between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Price

The device is priced at RMB 3299 (Roughly Rs 32,300) for the 64GB model, RMB 3599 (Roughly Rs 35,300) for the 128GB model and RMB 3999 (Roughly Rs 39,200) for the 256GB variant. The exact Indian price will be announced today but it can be expected to be priced in the range of Rs 32,999 to Rs 37,999.