Xiaomi might launch Redmi Note 4 in India on January 19

Xiaomi might soon launch the much anticipated Redmi Note 4 in India. The device was launched in China in August last year. The company has already sent out invites for a "2017 Mi Product Launch" on January 19. The previous iteration of this device, the Redmi Note 3, witnessed tremendous success in India. The device helped Xiaomi achieve record sales in the online smartphone market.



In China, the Redmi Note 4 was launched in two variants but the Indian market is expected to get a third variant as well. While the Chinese variants were launched with MediaTek Helio X20 processors, Indian versions might get Snapdragon chipsets.

The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 625 and feature a 5.5 inch FullHD screen, yielding a pixel density of 401ppi. The device is expected to come in three variants, one with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, second with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and the third, which will be exclusive to India, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The user will also be able to expand the memory using a MicroSD card.

On the camera front, the device will come equipped with a 13-megapixel module with pdaf and dual-LED flash and a front facing snapper with a 5-megapixel resolution. A finger print sensor is placed below the primary camera module. The device is expected to range within the price bracket of Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.