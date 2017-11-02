Xiaomi's MIUI 9 update: Here are the Mi, Redmi devices that will recieve it in India

Xiaomi launched the new MIUI 9 yesterday which will introduce a host of new features and enhance the performance of the device. The update will be available for most Redmi and Mi series devices.

The new software was launched alongside the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite, which will also recieve the update by mid-november. Considering that these new low-specked devices will get the update early, most other Xiaomi devices might also recieve the update within this month.

During the launch event the company compared the MIUI 9 with Samsung's TouchWiz on J7 Max. The MIUI 9 was able to open and close 34 apps in comparison to Touch Wiz's 16. Samsung J7 Max was also compared to measure lag-times in between switching apps. Xioami claims the Samsung device takes 45 per cent higher time than the Redmi Note 4 that was operating on MIUI 9. The company even claimed to be as fast as Android stock version.

The MIUI 9 makes changes in the notifications shade. The user will have multiple styles of notifications. The notifications will also be bundled in accordance with the application. The user will be able to interact with updates within the notification shade. The split screen can be initiated by using the open applications page. Icon animations have been integrated to the new MIUI 9.

Features like Smart Photo editing will let the user edit background distractions within images without much hassle.

MIUI 9 also has a shortcut page on the left of the home page. Similar to the Google Now launcher, the user will just have to swipe right to open the shortcuts. Mi Video App now supports popular video formats and also facilitates automatic grouping of videos.

Xiaomi has also introduced various India-centric features in the new MIUI 9. IRCTC text messages with ticket details will be received in a card format. Indian festivals have also been included on the Mi Calendar application. The company has also launched stickers specially made for India along with a new Limitless theme.

These are the devices that will receive the new MIUI 9:

2017

MI Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1s

2016

Mi Mix. Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, MI 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3, Redmi 3s, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A

2015

Mi Note, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi Note 2

2014

Mi 4, Redmi Note 4G

2013

Mi 3

2012

Mi 2