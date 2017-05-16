Xiaomi Redmi 4 launched: Specifications, pricing, availability

Xiaomi launched the new Redmi 4 in India, exclusively on Amazon. The device will be Xiaomi's new entrance in the crowded budget segment. Redmi 4 will be Xiaomi's sucessor to the Redmi 3s, which has been the online best-selling smartphone with over 4 million units sold since launch in August 2016.

The Redmi 4 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 435 Octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256 GB. The device will run on Android 6.0.1 operating system along with VoLTE support. Redmi 4 can also run the Andoid N's preview right out of the box.

Redmi 4 comes well-equipped with a 13 Megapixel PDAF camera with features like phase detection autofocus, LED flash, touch focus, geo-tagging, face/smile detection, HDR and panorama picture. In terms of front camera, the device sports a 5 Megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.



The device packs a huge 4100 mAH battery. The company claims it gives 18 days of stand-by time and 36 hours of 3G talk time. All variants of the Redmi 4 will come with a finger print sensor.

Redmi Note 4 dethroned Samsung Galaxy J2 in Q1 2017 to become the top selling phone. Redmi 3s is highest review product in the history of Indian e-commerce.

Redmi 4 comes with a 5 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16 million colour support and 720 x 1280 pixels with 296 ppi pixel density. The company claims that the compact form factor let's the phone offer a sharp display despite being a 720p display. The display is covered with a 2.5D curved glass. The phone weighs 150gms and comes at a thickness of 8.6mm. The phone is launched in gold and black.

The company has launched a new variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB is available at 10,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at Rs 8,999. The cheapest of the lot 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM is available at Rs 6,999