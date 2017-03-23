Xiaomi Redmi 4A to go on sale today at Rs 5,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale today on Amazon.in at a price of Rs 5,999. The device will be the successor to Redmi 3S but in a cheaper plastic shell. Following the usual way Redmi series devices sell out, Redmi 2A is also speculated to go out of stock quickly.

The device will be available in two colour variants, Dark Grey and Gold. The Rose Gold version will only be available on April 6 on Mi.com, during the Mi Fan Festival.



Looking at the increasing demand for the Xiaomi smartphones, the company is also launching a pre-order feature on its Mi.com portal where the consumers will be able to pre-order smartphones even when they are out of stock.



After selling over one million Redmi Note 4 units in 45 days in India, Xiaomi India has announce the launch of the Redmi 4A. The new smartphone belongs to the company's budget Redmi smartphone range and features a 5inch HD display.

This is a dual SIM smartphone powered by 1.4GHz qual-core Snapdragon 425 processor and is paired with 2GB of RAM. It will be available in 16 GB storage capacity with expandable storage of up to 12GB.

The Redmi 4A packs in a 3,120mAh battery and includes connectivity options such as 4G, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, IR port and FM radio. It boasts a 13MP rear camera with f2.2 aperture that is capable of full HD video recording and a 5MP front facing camera. It runs on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 and has support for 13 Indian languages.