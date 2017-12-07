Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus launched with 5.7-inch display, 5.99-inch display

Xiaomi unveiled the next generation of its budget smartphones - Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus - at a launch event in China. The new Redmi devices feature 18:9 displays with narrow bezels and an up to date MIUI9 out of the box.

While the design language is fairly similar to that Xiaomi Redmi 4, the rounded edges and screen corners on Redmi 5 make it look in line with the latest design trends.

The new devices give us a glimpse of Xiaomi's design language for the upcoming devices. With the new Redmi 5 Plus taking the place of the Redmi Note smartphone, we can expect a more premium Note line-up this year. Earlier leaks show a device with extremely narrow bezels and a dual camera lens.

The other change that really sets the Redmi 5 apart from its predecessor is the screen size which has been bumped up considerably. The screen on Redmi 5 measures 5.7-inch, whereas the bigger Redmi 5 Plus sports a 5.99-inch screen. While the design of the front face looks very recent, the back is reminiscent of the preceding Redmi 4. The back houses the camera module with a LED flash, a fingerprint sensor below it, and antenna lines at the two ends.

The bezel-less 5.7-inch screen on Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels. The device runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC doing 1.8 GHz and Adreno 506 GPU. It will either have 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. As for operating system, it will have MIUI9 based on Android Nougat.

The camera on Redmi 5 is a 12Megapixel unit with LED flash 1.25 micro pixels and a 5Megapixel front facing camera which with Beautify and soft-toned selfie light. The battery is a non-removable 3300mAh power unit.

The bigger Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus comes with better features out of the two devices. The full HD+ 5.99-inch screen comes with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the new smartphone runs octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at 2.0GHz, coupled with Adreno 605 GPU.

Redmi 5 Plus will come with memory options of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device will also ship with the latest MIUI9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The optics on it is similar to the smaller offering launched yesterday. The primary camera on Redmi 5 Plus is also a 12Megapixel snapper with f/2.2 aperture and a LED flash underneath it. The secondary camera is a 5Megapixel unit with a soft selfie flash and Beautify 3.0. All this is powered by a 4000mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been priced at CNY 799 (Rs 7,800) for the 2GB/16GB variant whereas the 3GB/32GB variant has been priced at CNY 899 (around Rs 8,800). For Redmi 5 Plus the 3GB/32GB will be available at CNY 999 (around Rs 9,800), and the 4GB/64GB will be sold at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 12,700). This makes them the cheapest 18:9 resolution. Although the exact date for India launch has not been declared, going by convention, the new Redmi devices are expected to land on Indian shores after a month, with similar prices. Both devices will be available in Black, Gold, Pink and Blue colour options.

Xiaomi also thanked its Indian customers for making it the top-selling brand in the country. The company became the most popular brand in top 50 Indian cities riding on the popularity of its recent budget offering.

