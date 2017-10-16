Xiaomi Redmi 5A launched in China with 8-day battery life: Price, features, specifications

Xiaomi launched its budget smartphone Redmi 5A in China today, which claims to offer 8 days of standby. Another selling point for the budget offering from the Chinese phonemaker is the lightweight body at 137 grams. The Redmi 5A comes with the similar matte metal body as its predecessor Redmi 4A, which is Xiaomi claims is lighter than metal, and streamlined for comfortable grip.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been launched in China with a price tag of 599 yuan (above Rs 5,800). There is no word on an Indian launch as of yet. The budget phone sports a 5-inch HD screen with a resolution of 1280x720 pixels. In the optics department, the Redmi Xiaomi 5A comes with 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel up front for selfies.

Inside, the Redmi 5A runs the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 clocked at a 1.4 GHz and coupled with Adreno 308. The smartphone comes fitted with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. The internal memory can be expanded up to 128 GB with SD card. The Redmi 5A will run Xiaomi's MIUI9 based on out of the box.

Below the screen is the usual array of capacitive touch buttons - for recent, home and back. Being a budget phone, the Redmi 5A misses out on fingerprint sensor, like its predecessor. The Redmi 5A features a hybrid SIM/ SD card slot which can either accommodate two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM card and a memory card.

As for connectivity features, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with 4G, WiFi with WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS support. However, only one SIM card can be activated when using 4G network. The SIM card not using 4G network will not be able to connect to a network connection at all.