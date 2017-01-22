Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale tomorrow

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart and the Mi.com/in tomorrow at 12 pm. The device was launched last Thursday and is expected to replace one of Xiaomi's best-selling device, Redmi Note 3.

Unlike previous sales, the device will be available for buyers without any need to register for a flash sale. Despite that, the device is expected to go out of stock within seconds of its launch. The device will be available in Gold, Dark Grey and Black.

The device was launched in China last year and is finally making a debut in India. The new design follows Xiaomi's glass and aluminum aesthetics that is very similar to the previously launched Mi 5 and Mi Max.



ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review: Improvising perfection



The Redmi Note 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which will use a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology. The company claims this new technology will also enhance the thermal performance drastically.

The phone will feature a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but will apparently cross Redmi Note 3 battery by 25 per cent.

On the camera front, the device will come with 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. The presentation saw a special emphasis and comparison of Redmi Note 4's primary camera with Redmi Note 3's camera.

The new device will be offered at a price of Rs 9,999 for a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The 4GB and 64 GB variant will be offered at Rs 12,999 and the 3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM will be available at Rs 10,999.