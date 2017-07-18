[LIVE] Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launch; watch it live here

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Max 2 in India today. The unveiling of the phablet is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am IST. The new device will be the successor to Xiaomi's popular Mi Max, launched last year. The second generation device has a similar footprint as the Mi Max with a monstrous 6.4 inch screen.

The device looks like an evolved version of the previous iteration but the same cannot be said for the internals, the processor to be specific. However, the company has made some nifty changes that will definitely make it a step up in comparison to the Mi Max.

Here are the specifications of the Mi Max 2:

Processor

Starting with the core of the device, the processor, Mi Max 2 features a Snapdragon 625 chipset. Contrary to the rumours, Xiaomi decided to go with Redmi Note 4's processor for both its variant. Earlier speculations claimed that the device would come in two variants, one with Snapdragon 626 and the other with Snapdragon 660.

The processor is accompanied with 4GB RAM on both the devices. The variants will only be distinguished in accordance with the internal storage. One will come with 64GB and the other with 128GB. Xiaomi has decided to go big on internal storage this year. Last year the company launched the Mi Max with 32GB and 64GB options.

Design

In terms of design, the phone seems much smoother than the previous version. The most evident difference can be seen at the back of the device. Xiaomi has done away with antenna lines on the rear panel and has gone for a smoother, more rounded finish on the rim of the device. According to the company, this will help with the ergonomics of the 6.44-inch phablet.

However, the company has retained the positioning of the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The all metal construction and absence of the antenna lines gives a more slab-like design to the device; one can spot similar design cues on the iPhone 7. The speaker grills have been tweaked for better stereo sound which the company claims is big improvement over last years' Mi Max.

Battery

Xiaomi has set the standards for battery performance in the Redmi line-up, with Redmi 4 claiming a two-day battery life. The Mi Max 2 is claiming to have the same performance with a mammoth 5,300mAh battery. The massive size of the screen allows the device to house this huge battery. The Mi Max 2 supports Quick Charge 3.0, which according to the company can recharge 68 percent in just one hour.

Camera

The company claims to have made major changes in the device's camera. The Mi Max 2 will use similar primary image sensor as the flagship Mi6. The 12megapixel camera on the rear panel of the device comes with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels will allow better image processing in accordance with the lighting condition. The front camera will be equipped with a 5megapixel sensor.

Pricing and availability

Up till now, the device was a China-exclusive and the 64GB variant was priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. Rs 15,953) and the 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. Rs 18,765). It seems the company will go with the same price model as the first generation Mi Max, even for India.