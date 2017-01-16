Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 to be a Flipkart exclusive launch

Xiaomi might launch the Redmi Note 4 on January 19. What were speculations so far, have almost been confirmed by the company. Recent tweets from the official Twitter account of the company have cleared that the new phone will exclusively be offered on Flipkart.

Flipkart confirmed this by tweeting, "India's new all-rounder is visiting us on January 19th. One of the best in India!"

After what looks like an intentional mix-up with the Indian cricket team all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, Xiaomi cleared that it's one of their all-round device launching on January 19. Apart from that, Xiaomi India has constantly been posting roman numerical 'IV' on its Twitter account.

In China, the Redmi Note 4 was launched in two variants but the Indian market is expected to get a third variant as well. While the Chinese variants were launched with MediaTek Helio X20 processors, Indian versions might get Snapdragon chipsets.

The device is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 625 and feature a 5.5 inch FullHD screen. It is expected to come in three variants, one with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, second with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM and the third, which will be exclusive to India, with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The device is expected to range within the price bracket of Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.