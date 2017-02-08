YouTube launches mobile live streaming

Recently, most social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and even Instagram, rolled out or updated their live video feature. And now, YouTube ,too, is making it simpler to go live on its platform by offering the feature to the followers directly on their mobile phones. YouTube believes that it's a launch that'll put the power of live streaming in the hands of hundreds of thousands of talented creators, giving them a more intimate and spontaneous way to share their thoughts, lives, and creativity.

Mobile live streaming will be added into the YouTube mobile app and will be easy to use. Post launching the YouTube mobile app, users will have to hit the capture button to go live. Streamed videos will have all the same features as regular YouTube videos.

YouTube has also launched Super Chat, a new live stream monetization tool, which is available to creators in more than 20 countries (and viewers in more than 40 countries). It allows any fan watching a live streaming get the creator's attention, by purchasing chat messages that are highlighted in bright colours and stay pinned on the top of the chat window for up to five hours.