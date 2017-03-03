Zoook launches AirPods-style Bluetooth earphones ZB-Rocker Twinpods

Wireless earphones are all the rage these days, thanks to Apple's AirPods and Samsung Gear IconX. Not to be outdone, French company Zoook has also announced the launch of its water-resistant Bluetooth earphones. Priced at Rs 5,499, the ZB-Rocker Twinpods will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Water- and sweat-resistant, these have specially designed air grooves that ensure that the earphones stay put without any external support.

They work on Bluetooth 4.2 wireless signal, which the company claims can offer a Bluetooth range of up to 33 ft and are compatible with all devices, including Android phones and iPhones. Just like the AirPods, earphones are independent and even a single earpiece can be used.

The earphones are placed in a case that bundles as a charging case, which can be charged using a microUSB charging cable. In fact, the case stores charge and can power up the Twinpods three times on a single charge.

In all, the Twinpods gets close to 16 hours of playback, including the three charges from the case. These Bluetooth earphones come in three sizes -- small, medium and large.