Lenovo K8 Note with dual cameras, 10-core processor to go on sale on Amazon today

Lenovo K8 Note was launched earlier this month and will go on sale today at Amazon India's official website. The device is priced at Rs 12,999, against the likes of Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus etc. On paper however, the Lenovo K8 Note has a more impressive specifications with a dual-camera setup and a 10-core processor.

The device will go on sale at 12 pm today and will only be available one unit per user. The device will be in two variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Here's a look at the features of the device:

Processor

Lenovo K8 Note is equipped with a MediaTek Helio-X20 chipset which is a deca-core setup. The higher variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space and the lower with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. Both variants will have a dedicated MicroSD card slot which can expand the memory by 128GB. The company also made a direct comparison between Snapdragon 625 and the Helio-X20, claiming the latter is more efficient.

Display

The device will comes with 5.5 inch FullHD screen covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. The display also comes with a feature called TheaterMax to make it a better media consumption device. The device also boasts Dolby Atmos for "moving sound".

Lenovo K8 Note comes with a dedicated music key which can also be assigned to various other applications.



Camera

In its dual camera setup, the Note K8 houses a 13Megapixel unit and another 5Megapixel unit. According to Lenovo, these cameras can give the user a "DSLR-like depth-of-field effect".

The front panel comes with a 13Megapixel sensor which will be assisted by a selfie flash light.

Other features

The device comes with stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The device has a special nano-coating to make it splash resistant. The Lenovo K8 Note will also feature a 4,000 mAh battery unit which can also be turbo charged using a 15W charger.

Price

Coming to the price, the 3GB/32GB of Lenovo K8 Note variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 4GB/64GB is priced at Rs 13,999. The device will be available in Fine Gold and Venom Black. This will be Amazon's second sale of the device.