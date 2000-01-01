BT SPECIALS
Tech News
After demonetisation, cashless payment methods have become a necessity for both rural and urban populations.
The new features were available for beta in the previous app but now they are available to the general android users.
Xiaomi has reached the pinnacle of its performance in the Indian smartphone industry.
The infamous Re 1 sale is making a comeback and this time it's the company's latest OnePlus 3T on offer.
Mukesh Ambani seems to have his eyes set on the e-wallet industry as the country moves towards a digital economy at a rapid pace.
The company is currently doing more transactions than the combined average daily usage of credit and debit cards in India.
Many WhatsApp users are getting messages from their own contacts to try a new group video calling feature.
India's largest mobile payments and commerce platform, Paytm is cashing-in on the chaotic cash-crunch in the country.
Ola today announced the launch of Ola Credit - a postpaid service to enable mobility to citizens who can now pay later for their rides.
The announcement of the abolition of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 rupee bank notes has led to a sudden increase in the download of mobile wallets such as Paytm, Freecharge, etc.
