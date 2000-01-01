Latest Tech News and Technology New Headlines India, New products launches, gadgets and gizmos

Struggling to pay cash? Here are six digital ways to make your payments

BT Online | New Delhi
Five ways to make your payments cashless

After demonetisation, cashless payment methods have become a necessity for both rural and urban populations.

 
 

9 products Reliance Jio offers other than SIM cards

More

WhatsApp releases two new features for Android users

The new features were available for beta  in the previous app but now they are available to the general android users.
More

Demonetisation effect: Smartphone sales to drop by 17.5 per cent

More

Paytm clocks Rs 120 cr worth of daily deals post demonetisation

More

Flipkart, Snapdeal bring back cash-on-delivery

More

TomTom updates its Sports wearable range with Spark 3, Touch and Adventurer

More

Chinese company Xiaomi among top 5 smartphone manufacturers in India

Xiaomi has reached the pinnacle of its performance in the Indian smartphone industry.
More
 
 

OnePlus is back with its Re 1 Dash Sale, OnePlus 3T 128GB on offer

The infamous Re 1 sale is making a comeback and this time it's the company's latest OnePlus 3T on offer.
More

Demonetisation: Why should Paytm have all the fun! It's time for Jio Money

Mukesh Ambani seems to have his eyes set on the e-wallet industry as the country moves towards a digital economy at a rapid pace.
More

Paytm surpasses average credit and debit card transactions in India

The company is currently doing more transactions than the combined average daily usage of credit and debit cards in India.
More

Beware of WhatsApp group video calling scam

Many WhatsApp users are getting messages from their own contacts to try a new group video calling feature.
More

Paytm strikes gold amidst cash chaos: 2.5 crore transactions in just 6 days

 India's largest mobile payments and commerce platform, Paytm is cashing-in on the chaotic cash-crunch in the country.
More

Ola launches postpaid service to keep India moving

Ola today announced the launch of Ola Credit - a postpaid service to enable mobility to citizens who can now pay later for their rides.
More

Mobile Wallets register massive growth in app downloads

The announcement of the abolition of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 rupee bank notes has led to a sudden increase in the download of mobile wallets such as Paytm, Freecharge, etc.
More
Advertisement
News You Can Use
INSIGHT
Sustainable home interiors Sustainable home interiors
Radeesh Shetty
9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House 9 Hidden Costs You Must Watch Out for When Buying a House
Varun Manian
10 lessons from impact investing in India 10 lessons from impact investing in India
Geeta Goel
More