5 things Android did before Apple's iPhone X without charging $999

Apple iPhone X has been the talk of the town for all its "revolutionary" features. However, crediting them for the all the technology inside the device might not be the right thing. Android has had most of these features from as early as 2009 but they failed to leave a mark like the American tech giant. Apple may have not done some of these innovations first, but it sure knows how to do it right.

These five technologies have been present since a few years now but never really made it to mainstream smartphones because they lacked refinement.

These five features have been spotted on the latest iPhone X, which in a way has left most tech-heads in awe of its beauty. However, we can't give all the credit to Apple when it comes to these ground breaking technology.

Face ID- FaceID has been in Android phones since 2011. The sophistication was nothing compared to the latest devices, but since then companies have been working on the technology. Samsung has even used it in their flagship device this year but still seems a bit slower to actually replace the fingerprint scanner. Though it was almost certain that Apple will be launching FaceID to unlock the iPhone X, but there were speculations that the tech giant would feature the touch ID as back up. However, Apple ditched it entirely. Such was the confidence in the FaceID.

Ironically, during the event, Apple's software head Craig Federighi was demonstrating FaceID and it malfunctioned. The device refused to unlock. However, Apple came up with logical explaination about the failure. The device was handled by many before it was placed there. The numerous invalid face-scans blocked the device.

Wireless Charging- The concept of wireless charging has been around since almost eight years now. Despite the convenience, there was hardly any acceptance for the simple reason that the wireless charging pads are relatively expensive and are hardly found outside developed countries like America.

iPhone X introduced the Qi certified technology which makes it compatible with current charging pads used with other Android smartphones.

Bezel-less display- This year has been the year of bezel-less displays and Apple has in a way just followed a growing trend when it comes to this technology. However, this technology has been at the forefront since two years starting from Sharp Aquos. This was followed by one of Xiaomi's most original smartphone ideas, the Mi Mix. This device had much more refinement but still didn't make it big due to lack of availability. This year's Mi Mix 2 was launched one day before Apple and came with an impressive 93 per cent body to display ratio.

OLED displays- Samsung handles almost 97 per cent of the world's total OLED production. This in itself is indicative that it has featured in a lot many Samsung devices much before Apple even struck a deal for OLED panels. OLED panels need special fabrication process which requires special state of the art assembly lines. Apple's iPhone X production is estimated to slowdown due to the high demand and since the American brand does not want Samsung to have a bargaining advantage, they are looking for new partners to produce OLED panels.

Augmented reality- Though Apple was boasting of being the first to make a device for augmented reality, there are few Android phones in the market that can claim a similar feat. Tango is an augmented reality platform created by Google which enables devices to be aware of their relative position with their surroundings. Again, despite being present since some time now, the technology is underutilized by developers.