Amazon announces new dates for Great Indian Festival; heavy discounts on smartphones, electronics

The first round of Amazon's Great Indian Festival saw a major success and now the company is launched the dates for the second sale. The company claims this is the last chance to save big on festive shopping. The sale will begin on October 14 and will go on till October 17.

The sale will range from offers on smartphones, electronics to apparel and even kitchen essentials. Amazon Prime members will get exclusice deals on top brands. Recently the company had announced that they will increasing the subscription amount for Amazon Prime from Rs 499 to Rs 999.

During the sale, the company will be launching Golden Hours Deals from 8pm to 12pm every day. Other than that, there will be Blockbuster deals, Dhanteras offers and also deals under Rs 499.

The e-tailer giant is offering a discount of up to 40 per cent on mobiles and up to 80 per cent off on mobile accessories. There'll be discounts up to 40 per cent on TVs and up to Rs 20,000 off on laptops. Washing machines will be available at discounts of up to 35 per cent. Microwave ovens will be selling at discounts up to 30 per cent.

Amazon India will be offering up to 60 per cent off on headphones and speakers. There will be a discount of 40 per cent on air conditioners.

Storage devices like hard disks and MicroSD cards will be up for grabs at an incredible discount of 50 per cent.

As a part of the Dhanteras Special sale, gold and silver coins will be available at a discount of up to 10 per cent. Gold and diamond jewellery will be available at a discount of up to 60 per cent. Cookware like pans and other utensils will be available at a discount of up to 50 per cent.

Amazon is offering additional cash back of 10 per cent on payment via SBI credit or debit cards. Using Amazon Pay can get customers up to Rs 500 as cash back.