Amazon Great Indian Sale to begin on January 21; all offers at a glance

After Flipkart's Apple Week, Amazon India is launching its first Great Indian Sale of 2018. This sale will range from smartphones and electronics to fashion and even daily essentials. The sale is scheduled to begin on January 21 at midnight and will go on till January 24.

To promote thier Prime membership, the company will be offering special access to Prime members. Members will get an early access to the sale with a 12 hour window ahead of other buyers. For Prime members, the sale will begin at 12pm on January 20.

The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and other companies. Additionally, they are also offering a cash back of up to Rs 200 on purchases above Rs 250.

Amazon is also offering discounts on their native brands like Kindle products, FireTV Stick and on eBooks. There is a discount of up to 40 per cent on mobiles and accessories. The platform is offering over 60 exclusive sales over an expanse of over 40 brands.

Other electronic devices will be selling at up to 55 per cent off. Over 4 million products from over a hundred brands will be offered in this sale.

Amazon India is also offering up to 50 per cent off on home and kitchen appliances. There are over 40,000 products in this category.

The company is also offering up to 75 per cent off on home and dining products. There are over 1900 products offered with no cost EMI.

Amazon Fashion products will also sell with discount ranging from 40 per cent to 80 per cent. For avid readers, there's a discount of up to 60 per cent on books.

This will be Amazon's first sale in 2018 and the company is all geared up to make the most of the post-holiday season. There are special offers on HDFC credit and debit card holders as well as 10 per cent cash back if the buyer uses Amazon Pay to purchase anything.