Amazon India is offering OnePlus 3T 64GB at a discount of Rs 5,000 for Prime Members

Amazon's Great India Sale has begun for Amazon Prime users half-a-day before it goes live for non-Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on most product categories with offers ranging from electronic appliances to smartphones.

Coming to smartphones the company is offering OnePlus' flagship from last year OnePlus 3T at an impressive discount of Rs 5,000. The device was priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and now is available at a price of Rs 24,999. Prime members are getting this offer before non-Prime members. The device should be available to buy for non-Prime members when the sale opens for all.

OnePlus 3T features a dated but efficient Snapdragon 821 chipset. The device comes with a single primary shooter, unlike its successor OnePlus 5. The device also features a 16 Megapixel front facing snapper. The device features dash charge which the company claims to provide a day's charge in 30 minutes.

Other than OnePlus 5, Amazon.in is offering discounts on Xiaomi's latest Mi Max 2 32GB variant. The device is priced at Rs 14,999 but is available at Rs 12,999. The company claims this to be an introductory offer.

Xiaomi's Redmi phones will also go on sale on Amazon today. The Redmi 4 will go on sale at 2pm whereas Redmi 4A will go on sale at 6pm. The Redmi 4 4GB RAM, 64GB storage device is priced at Rs 9,999. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage is available at Rs 8,499.

Redmi 4A with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage will be available at Rs 5,999 and the 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant will sell at Rs 6,999.