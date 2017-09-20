Apple iOS 11 starts rolling out to iPhones, iPads; all interesting features in the update

Apple's new iOS is here and it seems like a relief for those who were scared that they'll be left behind without the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The company rolled out the new update whcihc will get older Apple devices the new maps, photos and other features. Most old iOS devices will get the update but with a few missing features.

The roll-out began yesterday and is rolling out to most iPhone devices. One of the biggest advancements in this new update will be the capacity to reduce the size of images substantially. This will let users store much more media than before.

Other important upgrade is in Apple's voice assistant, Siri which comes with a new voice and better functionality.

The update was launched during Apple's anniversary event held at their new headquarters in Cupertino. iPhone X, the company's flagship for this year was launched in the same event.

Highlights of the new iOS 11

Control Center: The Control Center that can be accessed with a swipe up from bottom has returned to its original single window layout. Last year, Apple had introduced multiple windows to increase toggle options. However, most of the options are still available on a single page. Moreover, the user can customize these options according to their preference.



Camera updates: Swiping up from the camera interface will now get you more filter options. The iPhone 8 phones have a new light balancing feature which will render saving the unadjusted HDR picture useless. However, the user can restore the images from settings if required.

Apple Maps: Apple Maps will give more detailed guidance on highways and even indoor maps for airports. The new maps will provide information like speed limit and lane guidance. With this feature in place Apple Maps can easily replace basic GPS navigation devices.

Augmented reality apps: Apple was big on augmented reality during its anniversary event. Apple will be launching new tools for third party developers. This will lead to a surge in more augmented reality based applications on the App Store.

Artificial Intelligence: AI will also get a boost with the latest iOS 11. Third-party developers will be able to use Apple's AI for better categorization and customized offerings.

iPad specific changes: Apple's new update for iPad Pro is giving it more Mac-like features. It seems the American tech-giant is trying to replace the laptops with features like these. The main screen will now have a dock tucked in on the bottom of the screen. There's an enhanced capacity to drag and drop with this new update. For instance, you can drag a location on the map and drop it on an email.