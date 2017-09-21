Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus pre-order begins soon: Book by Sept 29 to avail Rs 10,000 cashback

Apple will open pre-bookings for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in a few hours from now and the phones will ship out the phones a week later. Both Apple smartphones were released on September 12, alongside the much-awaited Apple iPhone X. Notably, India was among the first countries to get the two devices along with the Apple iPhone X. Pre-bookings for iPhone X are scheduled to begin from October 27, and the device will be available from November 3.

Interested buyers could place an order online through Amazon, Flipkart and Infibeam, starting midnight. As for offline mediums, people can pre-book their iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at one of the outlets of Redington India, Croma, Vijay Sales, Brightstar, and other authorised retailers.

Moreover, Reliance Digital, Jio Stores and Reliance Jio's official website, www.jio.com, can also be visited to pre-book Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Reliance Digital will also offer 70 per cent buyback offer on the original purchase price on returning the device after one year under certain terms and conditions.

Reliance Jio is also going to launch an Rs 799 plan for both postpaid and prepaid users, exclusive to these two smartphones. Postpaid subscribers can avail 90 GB of data every month along with free voice calls, SMS and access to assortment of Jio applications. Prepaid users will also receive these benefits with the Rs 700 plan with a validity period of 28 days.

Buyers pre-ordering Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus between September 22 and September 29 will also be able to avail an Rs 10,000 cashback. This offer, however, will be extended to customers who used a Citibank credit card for the purchase.