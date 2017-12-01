Amazon India launches iPhone fest, offering iPhone SE at Rs 18,990 and more

Amazon has declared the iPhone fest with discounts on iPhones starting from last year's iPhone 7 to even iPhone SE and iPhone 6. Apart from the discount from Amazon, the devices are available with a bank offer for HDFC credit and debit card holders; the user will get a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on their purchase.

The website has also started selling the all-new iPhone X. However, all three devices, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X won't get a discounted price or the bank offer.

iPhone 7: The iPhone 7 is selling at Rs 41,999 for the 32GB variant. The 128GB variant is selling at Rs 55,500 whereas the 256GB variant is selling at Rs 58,490. The Plus variant will cost Rs 54,999 for the 32GB variant. The 128GB variant is priced at Rs 67,849 and Rs 79,990 for the 256GB variant.

iPhone 6s: The 32GB variant is priced at Rs 36,999, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 49,990. The Plus variant of the device is priced at Rs 43,830 for the 32GB variant and Rs 49,990 for the 128GB variant.

iPhone 6: The iPhone 6 32GB is priced at Rs 25,999 and the 64GB device is not available. However, the 128GB iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 48,800.

iPhone SE: The iPhone SE 16GB variant is priced at Rs 18,990. The 32GB variant of the Gold and Rose Gold iPhone SE will cost you Rs 20,000 whereas the Space Grey device 32GB device is priced at Rs 23,999. The 128GB variant cost Rs 28,449 for the Space Grey and Silver variant. iPhone SE 128GB Gold and Rose Gold is available at Rs 28,490.

For added discounts, the user can also exchange their old smartphones for the new iPhones.