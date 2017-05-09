Apple to compete with Motorola, Xiaomi, Lenovo: iPhone 5s at Rs 15,000, iPhone SE at Rs 20,000

iPhones are considered more than just smartphones in India . So far, the brand has established itself as the segment leader in premium smartphones which also makes it a status symbol within the country.

However, Apple seems to have realized the growth potential in India and now wants a piece of the mid-segment, that has shown a massive growth rate of 158 per cent in the last year. According to a report by The Economic Times, the Cupertino-based company is gearing up to enter the highly competitive mid-range segment of smartphones.



The iPhone 5s will be the company's weapon of choice for this new move. The device is expected to sell at a price of Rs 15,000 at all Indian online outlets. On the other hand, the company will re-price iPhone SE at Rs 20,000, which will be an entry point for offline relail stores.

Though iPhone 5s was launched back in 2013 but it's still a hit with Indian consumers, attracting around 20 per cent of the total sales of Apple iPhones in India. Though in terms of specs, the phones does not seem like a viable buy, Apple's great track record of software support for old devices and the near perfect hardware-software optimisation makes it a practical buy.



In January this year, Apple Inc indicated the Indian government that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India, but wants fiscal concessions, including Customs duty waiver on import of components.

Apple has been consistently trying to setup manufacturing units in the country under the 'Make in India' initiative. However, it's facing trouble in getting concessions for all the components the company imports. Although Apple hasn't received a response from the government regarding special concessions, the American company has reportedly decided to go ahead with their operations in India.

After witnessing a drop in iPhone sales in Q1 and Q2 2016, Apple has started looking towards developing markets like India for growth. In 2016-17, total value of mobile phone to be produced in India is likely to reach Rs 90,000 crore from Rs 54,000 crore in 2015-16.