Cyber security important for national security:CII

Industry body CII today said that cyber warfare is an area in which there is a great scope for joint working between industry and armed forces.

"The whole area of cyber has become tremendously important for national security over the past few years especially soft targets which impacts the economy of the country," Kiran Karnik, Chairman, CII National Committee on Telecom and Broadband and CII National Mission on Digital India said in a statement.

He lauded the stellar role of DEFCOM India in evolving the operational communication 'Info-Structures' for the Army.

DEFCOM India 2017, an annual seminar organised jointly by the Corps of Signals of Indian Army and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is scheduled to be held on March 23-24 2017 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

DEFCOM India is the most seminal forum for interaction between the officers of the Armed Forces, Indian Industry, Academia and R&D organisations on matters related to operational communication systems for the Army.

A Curtain Raiser Ceremony was held here today to launch the DEFCOM India 2017, 'Infrastructure and Skilled Human Resource for Digital Army' by Lt General Ashish Ranjan Prasad, VSM, ADC, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals.

The occasion was also graced by senior representatives of Indian Industry who are closely involved in shaping a strong, indigenous defence industrial base for the nation.