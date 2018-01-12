Facebook to transform News Feed for meaningful interactions

Popular social networking site Facebook plans to overhaul News Feed for meaningful interactions. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a post stating that "recently we've gotten feedback from our community that public content -- posts from businesses, brands and media -- is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other."

The post further explains the reason behind the public content stating that video and other public content have exploded on Facebook in the past couple of years. Since there's more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what's in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do -- help us connect with each other.

Zuckerberg claims that Facebook has studied this trend carefully by looking at the academic research and its own research with leading experts at universities. The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long term measures of happiness and health. On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos -- even if they're entertaining or informative -- may not be as good.

Based on this, Facebook started making changes in this direction last year but it will take months for this new focus to make its way through all products with the first changes being seen in News Feed.

With these changes, as the public content will be shown less, for those who wish to access more content from Pages, Facebook will allow its users to choose 'See First in News Feed Preferences' to view the posts from the favourite pages.