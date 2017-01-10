Flipkart launches 'Apple Fest' with heavy exchange discounts on iPhones

Flipkart has launched yet another sale but this time it's dedicated to just one brand, Apple. Flipkart is the first online retailer to receive rights to sell Apple devices without the need of third-party retailers. The sale begun today and will last till January 13.

The Apple Fest is being touted as a big chance to upgrade your current iPhones with a new one. The company is offering massive exchange discounts of up to Rs 23,000 for the latest iPhone 7 model.

The offers are not limited to iPhones, accessories like back covers, authentic lightening cables and other Apple products are also receiving heavy discounts on the website. An exchange discount of up to Rs 10,000 can be availed for the Apple Watch. Other than the discount, Flipkart is offering a 5 per cent price cut on the use of any debit or credit card.

iPhone 7 (128GB) in Black and Rose Gold colour is available at a price of Rs 65,000, with an exchange discount up to Rs 23,000. The iPhone 7 32GB variants are available at Rs 55,000.

The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB is available at Rs 82,000 and the 256GB is available at Rs 92,000. An additional exchange discount of Rs 23,000 can also be availed with these variants. The iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) Rose Gold variant can be bought at Rs 72,000.

Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) Space Grey variant can be bought for as low as Rs 31, 990. Buyers can also avail the exchange discount which goes up to Rs 24,000.

Apple iPhone 6s 32GB is available at Rs 46,999 with an exchange discount of up to Rs 23,000.

iPhone 6s Plus Rose Gold, Silver and Gold versions are still selling at Rs 56,999 but buyers can avail the exchange discount on these variants.

The iPhone 5s 16 GB can be purchased for Rs 19,000 with an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,000.