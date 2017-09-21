Flipkart Big Billion Sale Day 2: iPhone 7 with discount of Rs 17,201, Moto G5 Plus with Rs 4000 off

Flipkart is entering the second day of the Big Billion Day sale and today the brand will be focusing on smartphone sales. The sale includes many popular smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi. The first day of the sale was opened for electronics, appliances and fashion products.

Flipkart's second day of sale will focus on mobile, tablets, smartwatches and small electronic products such as grooming essentitials, BP monitors, car and bike accessories etc.

Here are the best smartphone offers the company has revealed so far:

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is available at Rs 10,999 with a flat discount of Rs 2,000

Apple iPhone 7 is available with a discount of Rs 17,201 at Rs 38,999

Moto G5 Plus Fine Gold 32 GB is available at Rs 12,999 with a flat discount of Rs 4,000

Samsung On Nxt 64GB is being offered with a flat discount of Rs 5,000 at Rs 12,900

Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs 29,990 down from Rs 46,000 and extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange

Huawei P9 at Rs 14,999 down from Rs 39,999

Lenovo K8 Plus 3GB variant is available at Rs 8,999 at a flat discount of Rs 2,000

Lenovo Phab 2 Series at Rs 7,999 down from Rs 10,999

Moto C Plus (16GB variant) at Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,999

Panasonic P85 at Rs 4,999 down from Rs 6,499

Honor 6x and Honor 8 Pro available with special deals

Smartron srt.phone at Rs 8,999 down from Rs 13,999

ZTE Blade A2 Plus at Rs 7,999 down from Rs 11,999

Flipkart will be offering various plans and finance options with most products. However, it's advised that the buyer read the fine-print of all these options. Options range from no-cost EMIs, discounts on specific debit cards, buy now pay later and buy-back guarantee.

Flipkart's biggest sale of the year will be pitting against Amazon India who is also launched the Great Indian Sale at midnight today. Both Flipkart and Amazon's sale will stay live till September 24.