Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Xiaomi Mi A1 selling with flat discount of Rs 2,000

Xioami's Mi A1 was introduced as the first Android One device from the top smartphone company in the country. The device comes with Android One which is also promised to get the next two major Android updates including Android Oreo.

In fact, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has already started receiving the Oreo update in the beta phase. Flipkart, as a part of its Big Shopping Days Sale, is selling Xiaomi's Mi A1 on a flat discount of Rs 2000. Unlike most Xiaomi sales, the Mi A1 is still in stock even on the second day of the sale.

The device is originally priced at Rs 14,999. Currently, Xiaomi Mi A1 is available in two colours black and gold under the sale.

The Mi A1 comes with a full metal-body construction with rounded edges for better ergonomics. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM with the Rs 14,999 variant. A 5.5 inch display features on the front panel of the display which is also covered by Corning Gorilla Glass. According to Xiaomi, the device has a sheet of Pryolytic graphic sheet that protects it from high temperatures.

The camera being the USP of the device comes with two 12 Megapixel cameras with 2x optical zoom. The camera setup has one telephoto lens and another wide-angle lens which according to the company is great for clicking portraits. It also comes with smart beautify and natural colour correction in the camera app.



Xiaomi has been very confident about the Mi A1's camera. The company launched a few camera samples in direct comparison with iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5 which were flagships of their respective at the time of the launch of Mi A1.

The device features a moderate 3080 mAh Li-polymer battery and comes with Android Nougat 7.1.2 out of the box. Being an Android One smartphone the device will get confirmed upgrades to Android Oreo and Android P.