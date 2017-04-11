Flipkart hosts Samsung Mobiles Fest from April 11 to 13; offers discounts

Flipkart is hosting a new edition of Samsung Mobiles Fest from April 11 to April 13. As part of the fest, Samsung is offering its discounts and exchange schemes on popular smartphones.

The South Korean brand has begun the three-day sale period from today, and the sale features seven Samsung smartphones with flat discounts up to Rs 3,000, and exchange offers of up to Rs 16,000.

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is priced at Rs 15,490, Rs 3,000 less from its original price. Users can avail of up to Rs 14,500 discount on exchange.

At the Samsung Mobiles Fest sale, Samsung Galaxy J5 is priced at Rs 10,990 and you can get up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange.

For Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, there's a flat discount of Rs 2,590 and you can get up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange.

Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce marketplace, has raised $1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft.

The funding comes amid reports that Flipkart is expected to acquire Snapdeal in a deal that is apparently being pushed by SoftBank, which is one of the biggest investors in Snapdeal.

