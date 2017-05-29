Flipkart begins 'Summer Shopping Days' sale: iPhone 7 priced Rs 45,999, Sony XPeria Z5 at Rs 32,990

Sales are not over yet. Even though e-retailers Amazon, Flipkart wrapped up the 'India's Great Indian Sale' and the 'Big 10 sale' respectively earlier this month, buyers who missed out could still look forward to Flipkart's second sale of the season 'Summer Shopping Days' for discounts on mobile phones, electronics, fashion and other products. The Indian online retailer which is competing aggressively with US retail giant Amazon is offering major discounts once again even though there's not as much excitement surrounding the sales as the 'Big 10' earlier this month.

In the Big 10 sale which was announced to mark Flipkart's 10th anniversary, Flipkart had gone all out with big discounts on smartphones iPhones, Google Pixel and other products. But in the 'Best Summer Shopping Days' three-day sale too, there are some good offers for buyers to consider. There are discounts on plenty of budget phones. Micromax Canvas 5 is available on a flat discount of Rs 7000 at Rs 7,999, Micromax Canvas 5 Lite is priced at Rs 6,499, Samsung On5 is being sold at Rs 6,740, Samsung On Nxt (64 GB) is being sold at Rs 14,900 .

In the premium phones section, there are many discounts too. Sony XPeria Z5 Premium Dual (32 GB) is priced at Rs 32,990. There are good deals for smartphone users planning to switch to Apple. iPhone 6 (Space Grey, 32 GB) is offered at Rs 27,999. Flipkart is also offering a discount of 23 per cent on iPhone 7 (32 GB) and selling it at Rs 45,999. Buyers can also avail additional discount of upto Rs 15,000 on exchange when buying Apple phones. iPhone 7 (Jet Black, 128 GB) is priced at Rs 54,499. iPhone7 Plus (Black, 128 GB) is being sold at Rs 67,999. Again, there's a discount of upto Rs 15,000 on exchange.

There are discounts on electronics. Among the best deals listed on Flipkart website is the Micromax 81cm (32) HD Ready LED TV which is being sold at a discount of 45 percent at Rs 12,999. Micromax 101cm (40) Full HD LED TV is priced at Rs 22,499. Among cameras, Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera is being sold at Rs 21,990. Canon EOS 1200D priced at Rs 21,990 has already been sold out on Flipkart website. Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera is priced at Rs 29,499 with a discount of 20 per cent. Buyers have the option of buying the cameras on EMI too.



There are discounts on air conditioners, appliances, clothing, shoes. There's upto 60 per cent off on Puma, Reebok shoes and 30 - 70 per cent on Nike and Adidas shoes. Flipkart is also offering 25% cashback for customers making the purchase using Facebook's fintech company PhonePe. Buyers who use Citi Bank credit or debit card to make transaction during the 'Best Summer Shopping Days' can avail 10 per cent cashback.