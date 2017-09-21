Flipkart, Paytm, Amazon have made these 10 products affordable

Flipkart, Paytm and Amazon are all trying to compete this festive season. This competition has led to deals that are unheard of, so far. Even products from brands like Apple and Samsung are on sale with huge discounts.

iPhone SE- Apple launched the iPhone SE alongside iPhone 6s. The device has witnessed tremendous success in the Indian market and is selling at more than decent price of Rs 18,999, down from Rs 26,000. Since the iPhone SE is at par with iPhone 6s in terms of basic hardware like chipset and camera, the device is a steal deal for someone who wants to buy their first iPhone.

Macbook Air (2017)- Rs 49,990 on Amazon, Rs 43,999 after cashback of Rs 14,000 on Paytm (total price Rs 57,999) and Rs 49,990 on Flipkart. The Macbook Air with a price below Rs 50,000 is another steal deal from the American tech-giant. The device is a great entry-level Mac laptop with decent battery back-up and an ultra-light profile.

Pixel XL- Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering an amazing price of the device. Pixel XL 32GB is available on both Amazon and Flipkart at a price of Rs 44,000. The 128GB is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 49,000. The device is a good all rounder with hardware as good as any iPhone from last year.

iPhone 7- Apple has no doubt dominated this list and we're saving the best for last. Apple's last year's flagship is selling at a price of Rs 38,999 down from Rs 56,000 for the 32GB and the 128GB is available at Rs 49,999 down from Rs 65,200.

Samsung S7- Samsung's last year flagship is selling at its lowest price at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 46,000. Though the device doesn't feature Samsung's trademark curved display, it does have an impressive camera and chipset for the price.



Samsung 43 inches43K5002 Full HD LED TV- The TV is available at a price of Rs 35,999 down from Rs 48,900. Buyers that do not trust new TV brands have a chance to buy this decent Samsung TV at a good price.

OnePlus 3T- Despite being last year's flagship for OnePlus, the device is still fairly popular in the smartphone market. This sale season has added to the device's appeal with a price of Rs 24,999 for the 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM variant down from Rs 25,999. This deal is only available on Amazon.

TCL 43 inches 4K UHD LED TV- A few years back a 4K TV was substance of dreams for most of us but now they're well in reach. This 4K TV in particular is priced at Rs 29,990. The TV comes with a warranty of 1.5 years.

Sony PS4 500GB- Sony's Gaming console is available at Rs 28,989 with cashback of Rs 4,000 taking the effective price to Rs 24,989. The device is available on Paytm Mall.

Canon EOS 1300D 18MP Digital SLR Camera- The camera is available at a price of Rs 18,990 which is a huge cut from its original price which is Rs 29,995. Buyers interested in taking on photography as a profession or even just for hobby should consider this deal. The camera comes with a staple 18-55 lens as well.