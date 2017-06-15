Flipkart, retail stores selling Moto Z2 Play for Rs 27,999; e-tailer offers more benefits

Motorola Moto Z2 Play went on sale today with a price tag of Rs 27,999. The first member of the second-gen Z-series line-up by the company will be available at offline mobile retail stores and exclusively at Flipkart among the e-commerce websites.

Motorola launched the Moto Z2 Play last week in India. The Z-series of Motorola is known for supporting Moto Mods - modular attachments for enhancing stock capabilities of the samrtphone.

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 17,000 on purchasing the phone with its exchange scheme.

Buyers can also get Rs 2000 off on exchange and up to 55 per cent off on certain Moto Mods. The e-tailer is also offering No Cost EMIs, starting from Rs 3,111 per month, along with other EMI options from 1,358 per month. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can get another five per cent off on the purchase.

Moreover, the e-commerce site is offering buyback guarantee on MotoZ2 Play for Rs 599, promising a buyback price of Rs 11,000 if the phone is exchanged with Flipkart within 6 to 8 months and Rs 8,500 for a period of 9 months to a year. This is being touted as 'best for users who keep upgrading to latest smartphones.'

What are you paying for

The Moto Z2 Play comes armed with a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The phone boasts four gigs of LPDDR3 RAM along with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 2TB with microSD card.

The MotoZ2 Play fares well in the optics department fares well too with a 12-megapixel paired with dual LED flash for. dual-autofocus and laser autofocus (within a range of 5 meters).