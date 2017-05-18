Food delivery app Zomato hacked, data from 17 million user accounts stolen

Food delivery app Zomato has said that the company has recently discovered that the data of its 17 million users has been stolen from its data base. The data includes e-mail addresses of Zomato users.

Zomato said that they are working on plugging the security gaps. Here's the full text of Gunjan Patidar's blog:

Security Notice

Over 120 million users visit Zomato every month. What binds all of these varied individuals is the desire to enjoy the best a city has to offer, in terms of food. When Zomato users trust us with their personal information, they naturally expect the information to be safeguarded. And that's something we do diligently, without fail. We take cyber security very seriously - if you've been a regular at Zomato for years, you'd agree.

The reason you're reading this blog post is because of a recent discovery by our security team - about 17 million user records from our database were stolen. The stolen information has user email addresses and hashed passwords.

The hashed password cannot be converted/decrypted back to plain text - so the sanctity of your password is intact in case you use the same password for other services. But if you are paranoid about security like us, we encourage you to change your password for any other services where you are using the same password.

Important note - payment related information on Zomato is stored separately from this (stolen) data in a highly secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) compliant vault. No payment information or credit card data has been stolen/leaked.

As a precaution, we have reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website. Our team is actively scanning all possible breach vectors and closing any gaps in our environment. So far, it looks like an internal (human) security breach - some employee's development account got compromised.

How can this stolen information be misused?

Since we have reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website, your zomato account is secure. Your credit card information on Zomato is fully secure, so there's nothing to worry about there.

What next?

Over the next couple of days and weeks, we'll be actively working to plug any more security gaps that we find in our systems.



We'll be further enhancing security measures for all user information stored within our database

A layer of authorisation will be added for internal teams having access to this data to avoid the possibility of any human breach.

We regret any disruption this may cause and appreciate your immediate attention to this information. If you have queries/concerns, please do not hesitate to contact our security team by sending an email directly to support@zomato.com and we'll reach out to you right away.