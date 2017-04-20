Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: Top 10 features we like about Samsung's latest and greatest

It hasn't been too long since Samsung took a nose dive in terms of reputation in the smartphone industry. The Galaxy Note 7 might be far from being a faded memory but the latest Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ might help the South Korean giant deal with the burns left behind after the entire Note 7 fiasco.

Samsung has been upgrading its design every year and this year is no different, in fact the new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seems to have reached the pinnacle smartphone evolution, especially in terms of design. At least, until next year.

The South Korean tech giant launched both its flagships in India yesterday and will make the devices available to public from May 5 onwards.

If you're interested in booking one for yourself or confused whether or not it's worthy for an upgrade, here are the top 5 features of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ that should solve your confusion.

Infinity screen



Samsung has lived up to the early concepts of the device. The front panel of the device is seamless with the home button integrated under the screen. Though the button won't be visible, it will react to the pressure. It seems Samsung borrowed a page from Apple's force-touch technology. The edge to edge display is first thing you'd notice in the phone.Though Samsung has used huge 5.8 inch and 6.4 inch screens, the device's footprint is much smaller. The taller aspect ratio of the screen too, has added to a better gripping in the phone. Additionally, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides.

Samsung DeX



Samsung DeX is a feature inspired by Microsoft's continuum. This feature can turn any Galaxy S8 or S8+ into a full-fledged PC when connected to a monitor. DeX requires a special docking station for the device which will have to be plugged into HDMI-capable monitor. The phone can also be paired with a bluetooth-enabled mouse and keyboard.



Revamped security



With no physical home button to house the finger print sensor, Samsung placed it at the back of the device right next to the camera module. The placement might seem too odd for many but luckily there many other faster options like Iris and face scanner to log in to your Samsung Galaxy S8. Though the face scanner can be duped using a picture, the iris scanner seems like a perfect alternative to fingerprint method.

Processor



The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a new 10nm chipset, which the company claims is smaller yet more efficient. The smaller size enables more area for the Infinity screen. Though the company is launching a Snapdragon 835 variant for the United States, India will get Samsung's native Exynos version.

The Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone capable of gigabit LTE speeds.

Bixby



Samsung has finally unveiled its own AI and the company seems very confident about it. So confident, that it placed a dedicated physical button on the phone to access the assistant.Similar to most leading AIs in the market, Bixby will also behave contextually. The device will keep a track of your location and activity throughout the day to yield better results.