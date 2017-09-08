Google planning to acquire Taiwan-based smartphone maker HTC, negotiations in final stages: report

If reports are to be believed, Google may be planning to buy Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC. According to Taiwanese news outlet Commercial Times, the internet giant is in the final stages of the acquistion.

However, there has been no confirmation of the deal from either Google or HTC. The Taiwan-based company currently produces Google's flagship smartphone Pixel, and is presently working on Pixel 2. According to the report, Google is exploring two possible options with the HTC. It is planning to either become "a strategic partner" or buy HTC's entire smartphone unit, a report on Phonearena said citing Commercial Times.

HTC's finances have slid in recent times, with the company posting low revenue despite launching flagship devices. The deal could make sense for Google as it aims to " perfect [the] integration of software, content, hardware, network, cloud, [and] AI", the Commercial Times said.

However, it remains to be seen if Google wants to repeat the acquisition of a smartphone maker following its not so great experience with Motorola. Google had acquired Motorola in 2012 for $12.5 bn in 2012 and sold it to Lenovo for for $2.91 billion in 2014.

Earlier this year, HTC launched premium segment smartphone HTC U11 at Rs 51,990 in India.