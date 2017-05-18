Google I/O 2017: Google Assistant launched for iPhone, to compete against Apple's Siri

Personal Assistants are a great way of interacting with your device when looking for an information or even getting things done. But until now, these assistants were restricted to their core platform with Siri for iPhones, Assistant for Android, Alexa for Amazon platform and Cortana for Microsoft devices. Google is now brining its Google Assistant to Apple iPhone.

Launched last year, Google Assistant is already available on more than 100 million devices including Android devices and Google Home. During the keynote at the Google I/O 2017, the technology giant announced the availability of Google Assistant for Apple iPhones. Competing against Apple's own Siri, Assistant on iOS is available on version 9.1 upwards.

Today, Apple's Siri can read out emails and iMessages, search the web, book an Uber and do much more. While the Google Assistant will be able to do the basic stuff, including making reservations, checking the weather, identify objects, there will be API restrictions too.

While the Apple Siri is linked to the home button and even responds to 'Hey Siri', Google Assistant will come in action only when the app will be launched.

Google is also opening the SDK to developers who can build conversational apps for the Google Assistant on phones, which means it can also be used in form of third party services.