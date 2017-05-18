Google I/O 2017: Google announces Android Go for ultra-entry level devices

With over two billion active Android users across the world, Google acknowledged that there are more Android users in India than the United States of America.

The company took the stage to announce 'Android Go', a new platform designed for extremely affordable, underpowered Android devices for developing countries such as India and Indonesia.

Google believes that low-cost Android hardware has been available for some time now but the experience can be enhanced with an operating system that has been optimized for the low-end hardware.

Hence, Android Go will be focused mainly on three things - operating system, rebuilt apps and Play Store. The Andorid GO is an optimized version of the latest Android release to run smoothly on the entry-level devices starting Android O.

Google has also rebuilt the Google apps that will use less memory, less storage and consume less mobile data. Google has also created an API that shows how much mobile data has been left and one will also be able to top it from the same page.

Third is the version of the Play store that will contain the whole app catalogue but will also highlights the apps by the developer partners designed for Android Go platform. For instance, The YouTube Go is an app designed for users with limited mobile data.

Any Android O devices with 1GB RAM or less will ship with the Android Go configuration. And going forward, every Android release will have a 'Go' configuration. The first devices on Android Go will ship in 2018.

Android Go is Google's another shot at Budget phones. In 2014, Google has announced Android One, which wasn't a huge success. Google aims to reach the next billion of users with this new initiative called Android Go.

According to the blog post by Dave Burke, VP OF Engineering, "The goal is to get computing into the hands of more people by creating a great smartphone experience on all Android devices with 1GB or less of memory. Android Go is designed with features relevant for people who have limited data connectivity and speak multiple languages."