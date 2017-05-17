Google I/O 2017: Google launches Smart Reply for Gmail app

Responding to emails is not always easy. You could be driving or your don't want to spoil your phones using wet hands. Google had instant reply option for Inbox by Gmail and Allo. This Smart Reply technology is now coming to Gmail for Android and iOS devices, which can save your time by suggesting quick responses to your messages in Gmail.

Smart Reply suggests three responses based on the email received, and the user can instantly select the option and send it immediately. While these replies will be generic and sometimes might not fit in what you plan to say, there will also be an option to quickly edit the response starting with the Smart Reply text.

Smart Reply will roll out globally in English first, and in Spanish in the coming weeks.