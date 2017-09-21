Google announced Moto X4 Android One Edition, India to get Moto X4 on Oct 3

We reported leaks about the Moto X4 numerous times. The X series that was once Motorola's flagship is taking on a different task with the Moto X4. Google has launched an Android One variant of the Moto X4 under Project Fi. However, for now the device is only available for the US market at $399 (roughly Rs 25,800). The device will be selling in two colours namely, Super Black and Sterling Blue.

Generally, Motorola doesn't stray too far from stock android but this device will come with optimized software from Google. According to the search giant, the device will come with pure Android experience. The official blogpost states, "It comes optimised for the Google Assistant to help you get more done, and offers high-quality video calling with Google Duo. You'll also get access to the latest updates from Android, such as Android Oreo before the end of the year. Android One Moto X4 will be among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P."

The new device has been launched as a part of Google's ProjectFi, which acts as an aggregator of three different cellular networks in the US. This provides better coverage for both data and voice calls.

The device will be launching in India on October 3, as confirmed by the company's official Twitter handle for India. However, there's no certainty if it will launch an Android One variant in India.

The device features a dual-camera setup which comes with one 12-megapixel dual autofocus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels and the second camera module housed an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, and 1.12-micron pixels. For selfies, the company has built a 16 Megapixel sensor into the front panel.



The device sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen with a pixel density of 424 ppi. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass. Moto X4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset which is assisted by Adreno 508 GPU and 3 gigs of RAM.

Considering the price in US, the device is expected to feature a price tag of around Rs 25,000 which is placed away from its more budget sibling Moto G5s Plus which also sports a dual-camera setup but comes with bigger 5.5 inch screen.