Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 leaked in images one day before launch

Google Pixel launch is almost here but the company failed to keep the curtains on. The new devices, Google Pixel XL 2 and Google Pixel 2 will be launched at an event in San Francisco. The new devices will be presented as the second generation of Google's own Pixel series.

Most smartphone series often receive the best updates in their second iteration and Pixel 2 might be the Google device we have been waiting for. In the images leaked by one of the most credible leakster, EvanBlass shows that the Pixel 2 is not straying too far from the original design but the Pixel XL 2 will follow this years' bezel -less trend and launch an almost edge to edge device.

Looking at the images we can be sure that Google is not giving in to the dual-camera craze. However, the size of the camera module is much bigger than the first iteration. Google even launched a teaser for the device which made rather bold claims about the device.

The teaser video had numerous questions in the form of Google Searches. These questions sure give us a peek at what can be expected from the new gen Pixel devices.

These questions talk about blurry photos, storage, battery life, software updates, and more. The question "why is my smartphone so dumb?" also indicates towards the presence of a better Google Assistant.

Both new devices are expected to get the squeeze feature from HTC's U11 and IP 67 rating for dust and water resistance. Both variants are expected to feature a 1080p display. The Google Pixel XL 2 might feature a new aspect ratio of 18:9.

The company is also expected to reveal the new Google Home Mini and a new daydream VR headset along with the Pixel devices. Another big launch will come in the form of Google Pixelbook, new high-end Chromebooks from Google.