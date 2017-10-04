Will second time prove to be Google's charm? All you need to know about Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2

Google will be unveiling the second generation Pixel phones today at an event in San Francisco. According to Indian time the event will begin at 9:30 pm. The devices will compete against Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and even the anniversary edition Apple iPhone X.

Last year, the devices failed to leave a mark on the market despite its high performance coupled with one of the best smartphone cameras. More than Apple, it seems mid-range Android devices gave Pixel phones a run for their money. Samsung's had its curved display and futuristic looks whereas Apple's was safely tucked in its market.

Often new smartphone series perform well in their second attempt. Even Apple's original iPhone was not as successful as its second iPhone 3G. The second attempt often fixes most grievances with the particular line-up. With just a few hours left for the official launch, we'll have a clearer picture of what can be expected of Google's Pixel line-up in future.

However, the devices have been leaked in more than a few instances. Popular leaks also showed us how the device will look like with pictures of the device's front and back panel which includes Pixel XL 2.



Here's everything you can expect from the new generation of Pixel devices: