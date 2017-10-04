Will second time prove to be Google's charm? All you need to know about Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2

BT Online
Google will be unveiling the second generation Pixel phones today at an event in San Francisco. According to Indian time the event will begin at 9:30 pm. The devices will compete against Apple's iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and even the anniversary edition Apple iPhone X.
Last year, the devices failed to leave a mark on the market despite its high performance coupled with one of the best smartphone cameras. More than Apple, it seems mid-range Android devices gave Pixel phones a run for their money. Samsung's had its curved display and futuristic looks whereas Apple's was safely tucked in its market. Image courtesy:@evleaks
Often new smartphone series perform well in their second attempt. Even Apple's original iPhone was not as successful as its second iPhone 3G. The second attempt often fixes most grievances with the particular line-up. With just a few hours left for the official launch, we'll have a clearer picture of what can be expected of Google's Pixel line-up in future.
However, the devices have been leaked in more than a few instances. Popular leaks also showed us how the device will look like with pictures of the device's front and back panel which includes Pixel XL 2.
Here's everything you can expect from the new generation of Pixel devices:
- Google will be launching two Pixel phones like last year; one with a smaller screen and other with a bigger screen and an almost bezel-less display.
- The Pixel 2 will feature a screen with resolution 1080x1920 while the Pixel XL 2 is expected to feature a QuadHD display
- According to leaks so far, both Pixel devices are expected to feature a single-lens primary camera. However, the module looks much bigger than the previous iteration
- The Pixel 2 will feature a similar design language as previous year's devices but the Pixel XL 2 will see a strong diversion in the form of a new 18:9 aspect ratio display that will come with narrow bezels
- The Pixel devices are expected to be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset from Qualcomm
- Similar to HTC U11, the Pixel phones might feature the squeeze feature which can be used to trigger desired applications