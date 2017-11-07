Google's Voice Assistant can identify songs

Google Assistant has always been good at fetching information and now it can identify songs as well. The feature - "What song is this" - was earlier introduced on the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Google is now rolling out this feature for more Android devices by releasing an update for Google Assistant. Once the Google Assistant app has been updated, the Assistant will be able to recognise songs without the need of any third party app.

This feature will work similar to the popular app Shazam, which uses built-in microphone to gather a brief sample of the media playing and compares it against a central database for the match. When we tested this feature, Google Assistant was able to read the lyrics of the song playing in the background and fetch a card with lyrics and other details. But when we specifically asked Google Assistant - 'What song is this', it came up with a standard response of 'I don't have this information'. While the feature is not yet live in India, some of the international media reports claim the feature was made available with the update released today.