Google's Docs and Gmail attacked by 'phishing' scam, nearly one million affected

Google's Gmail was attacked by a 'phishing' scam. The search giant claims that the problem was sorted within an hour of its spread but around one million or lesser that 0.1 per cent of gmail users were affected. Phishing is a method used to to access contact information by posing as someone else, usually a reputable company.

Also read: India-born Google CEO Sundar Pichai received nearly USD 200 million compensation last year



Victims of this particular phishing scam received a mail posing as an invitation from Google Docs. And the reason why this scam spread like wildfire within an hour was that it was sent from known e-mail IDs.

(1 of 3) Official Google Statement on Phishing Email: We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs... - Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(2 of 3) & have disabled offending accounts. We've removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team... - Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

(3 of 3) is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail. - Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

The mail was cleverly designed to look like a Google Docs invitation. As soon as one clicked on it, a pop-up would ask for permission to read and send emails. As soon as the permission was granted, the mail would send itself to all saved contacts.

As far as the damage is considered Google claims that only contact information was compromised. "While contact information was accessed and used by the campaign, our investigations show that no other data was exposed," Google said in a statement.

In attempt to make things right, Google was prompt in disabling the fake pages and pushed updates to reassure safety.

We've addressed the issue with a phishing email claiming to be Google Docs. If you think you were affected, visit https://t.co/O68nQjFhBL. pic.twitter.com/AtlX6oNZaf - Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

In a series of tweets by offcial account of Google Docs the company stated, "We've removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail."