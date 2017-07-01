GST effect: iPhones get cheaper by 7.5 per cent; Apple cuts iPad, iMac and Watch prices too

Apple slashed prices of iPhones, iPads, iMac, and Apple Watch soon after Goods and Services tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1. The Cupertino tech giant decreased prices of all iPhones by 4 per cent to 7.5 per cent after GST rollout. The recently launched iPad Pro variants also got a price cut as an impact of the new tax regime.



Apple iPhone



The 32GB variant of Apple iPhone 7 is now available with a price tag of Rs 56,200 after a price cut of Rs 3,800. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the premium smartphone are now priced at Rs 65,200 and Rs 74,400. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 7 Plus will now cost Rs 67,300 for the 32GB variant, Rs 76,200 for 128GB variant and Rs 85,400 for 256GB variant.



After the price cut, the 32GB and 128GB variants of Apple iPhone 6S are now priced at Rs 56,100 and Rs 65,000 respectively. Apple iPhone 6 will come with a price tag of Rs 46,900 (32GB variant) and Rs 55,900 (128GB variant).



The Made in India iPhone SE is now priced at Rs 26,000 for 32GB variant and Rs 35,000 for 128GB variant.



Apple iPad



Apple fans in India will be treated to price cut for all variants of the recently launched iPad Pro too. The W-Fi only variants of Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro will now be priced at Rs 63,500 (64GB), Rs 70,900 (256GB), and Rs 86,400 (512GB). The Wi-Fi and Cellular variants of the same tablet computer can be purchased for Rs 74,100 (64GB), Rs 81,400 (256GB), and Rs 97,000 (512GB).



Apple will market the Wi-Fi variants of 10.5-inch iPad Pro for Rs 50,800 (64GB), Rs 58,300 (256GB), and Rs 73,900 (512GB). For Wi-Fi+Cellular variants, buyers will have to shell out Rs 61,400 (64GB), Rs 68,900 (256GB), and Rs 84,500 (512GB).



The older iPad will be sold for Rs 28,000 (32GB/Wi-Fi) and Rs 35,700 (128GB/Wi-Fi). The Wi-Fi+Cellular options will bear a price tag of Rs 38,600 (32GB) and 46,300 (128GB). The smaller, 128GB variant of iPad Mini 4 is available for Rs 33,800 (Wi-Fi only) and Rs 44,500 (Wi-Fi+Cellular).



Apple iMac



Those looking for desktops from Apple can buy the Mac Mini for Rs 40,990 (1.4GHz), Rs 57,700 (2.6GHz), and Rs 82,100 (2.8GHz). Earlier these were priced at Rs 40,990, 56,990 and Rs 79,990 respectively.



Apple Mac Pro (Hexa-core) (3.5GHz) is now available for Rs 2,43,100, whereas the octa-core (3.0Gz) model, now costs Rs 3,18,100.



The Apple 21.5-inch iMac clocked at 2.3GHz now has a price tag of Rs 90,200. The higher 3.0GHz variant is available for Rs 1,06,400 and 3.4GHz for Rs 1,23,700.



The top-of-the-line Apple 27-inch iMac are now Rs 1,47,400, Rs 1,66,00, and Rs 1,90,400 for the 3.4GHz, 3.5GHz, and 3.8GHz models respectively. They were earlier priced at Rs 1,48,900, Rs 1,65,900, and Rs 1,89,900 respectively.



Apple MacBook



Those looking for mobility with computing have something to rejoice too with Apple cutting prices of its laptop line-up too.



Buyers will have to pay Rs 1,95,800 and Rs 2,28,100 for 256GB and 512GB models of Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro respectively. Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (256GB) now comes with a price tag of Rs 1,47,900. It was launched at Rs 1,54,900. The 512GB model, earlier priced at Rs 1,64,100, can be bought for Rs 1,71,900.



The 128GB variant of Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar is now be available for Rs 1,04,900. The 256GB model of the desktop is now available at Rs 1,21,100.



The 12-inch model of Apple MacBook clocked at 1.2GHz is now priced at Rs 1,04,800 against Rs 1,09,900 earlier. The 1.3GHz variant is now available at Rs 1,28,700.



The prices of Apple MacBook Air variants were left unchanged.



Apple Watch



In its wearable devices line-up, the company is offering its Watch Series 2 for Rs 31,600 and Series 1 for Rs 22,900.



Apple Nike+ and Apple Watch Edition can be bought for Rs 31,600 and Rs 1,05,700 respectively.

