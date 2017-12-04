Cut the clutter

Wireless headphones have existed for years but they used to be big and bulky. The new age earbuds are not just look stylish but score high on sound as well. Here are some of the best wireless earbuds worth considering. While some of them have been officially launched in India, there are a few that you can grab when travelling abroad.



Apple AirPods

Easy to setup with just one-tap, AirPods are intelligent to sense when they are in your ears and pause music when taken out. Works seamlessly with iPhone, a double tap on the AirPod activates Siri. Stored nearly in a case, when opened, shows the battery status of each pod and the charging case on the iPhone. AirPds aren't just restricted to an iPhone and can be paired with an Android device as well. Rs 12,900



Samsung Gear IconX earbuds

This is a smart wireless earbud as it auto-detects walking or jogging and logs the time, distance and calories burnt. It also has 4GB of internal storage that can store up to 1000 songs, useful for workouts even when the phone is not around. Rs 13,490



Bose Noise-masking Sleepbuds

This prototype from Bose can help you sleep better by masking unwanted noise though a combination of passively attenuating eartips and replacing it with soothing sounds. Available at an early bird pricing of $150, Bose has developed StayHear+ Sleep tips that form a gentle seal contributing towards noise-massing capabilities of the earbuds. $150



Google Pixel Buds

Built to be used with Pixel smartphones, it gives the user access to Google Translate. Circular in shape, it features gesture controls such as swipe or touch to switch songs, answer calls or even adjust volume levels. These are wireless headphones but the left and right buds are connected via cloth cord and rest in a charging case. $159



Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8

Made for music, Beoplay E8 is a perfect combination of blending design with sound, that too in a small wireless earbud. It has touch sensitive pads to control music and calls, and a Transparency feature allows surrounding noise to pass through. With a four-hour battery life, it comes with a charging case that can juice Beoplay E8 twice. $299



Jabra Elite Sports

Designed to accompany during the workout sessions, this has a waterproof design. With the company claiming to offer a comfortable and secure cord-free fit, one has an option to wear one or both earbuds. It has an in-ear precision heart rate monitor, fitness analyser and personalised in-ear audio coaching, race pace calculator and recovery advice. Neatly placed in a charging case that gives it a total battery life of up to 13.5 hours. $368