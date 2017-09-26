HMD Global launches Nokia 8 in India at Rs 36,999; available on Amazon, offline stores

HMD Global has finally pulled the curtains off the Nokia 8 the current flagship of the company. The device was launched last month and has finally hit Indian shores today. Currently, this is the only device Nokia branding that comes with flagship-like specifications.

The device will be Amazon exclusive in the online space and can be purchased at a price of Rs 36,999. The company had accidentally leaked the price before the launch event. According to the company, every device that will sell in India will be made in India.



Nokia 8 features and specifications

One of the biggest USPs of the device is its camera. The optics of the device are sourced from Carl Zeiss which has been Nokia's strategic partner since a long time. The dual-lens set-up will come with a 13MP plus 13MP dual rear camera with RGB and monochrome sensor and a 12MP front facing camera.

One of the biggest selling points of the device is its feature called 'Dual-sight' or 'bothie'. The company aims at creating a new trend with this new feature. Using this feature the device simultaneously displays both the front and rear camera's footage in a split-screen which can be used in both photos and videos. The feature can also be used for live streaming.

The device comes with Qualcomm's flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 which even features on Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8, S8+. The chipset is also tweaked to support Nokia's bothie feature.

Another first from Nokia is the new OZO sound producer which provides 360 degree audio. The feature uses three three microphones with exclusive Nokia acoustic algorithms to capture audio with immersive 360 degree spatial surround sound. OZO spatial 360 degree audio brings a fully immersive audio experience to 4K video.

The device features a 5.3inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution. The screen can go up to 700nits of brightness for better outdoor visibility and is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. The device powered by a moderately sized 3090mAh battery which is compatible with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.