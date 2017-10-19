HMD Global launches new mid-range Nokia 7 with flagship-like features, design

Nokia, under the umbrella of HMD Global has grown in leaps and bounds within a year of its re-launch in as the company took on the Android smartphone world. Nokia is out with a new Nokia 7 that seems to bridge the divide between its high-end device Nokia 8 and mid-range devices like Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. So far, the company has launched the device only in China and will go on sale within a few days from now.

The Nokia 7 features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 630 chipset but most other features of the smartphone make it a better fit in the flagship segment. In terms of variants, the device comes in a 4GB and 6GB variant. However, both variants will come equipped with 64GB internal storage.



The device sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen which is paired with 3D curved glass on the back of the device. This gives the device a much premium design when compared to other devices offered in this price segment. The frame is made using 7000 series aluminum for better durability.

The device comes with a 16 Megapixel primary camera similar to the one found on the Nokia 8. The camera uses Carl Zeiss lens for better imagery. The camera module also has the same f/1.8 aperture which will enable better low-light photography. The camera also sports the Bothie feature which made its debut in the Nokia 8. The feature was based on Nokia's new Dual-sight technology.

The 4GB variant of the device will be available for 2,499 Chiese Yuan which translates to a price of nearly Rs 24,500. The second variant with 6GB RAM will be available at 2699 Chinese Yuan which comes down to Rs 26,500.

The device will operate on Google's Android Nougat and will receive the Android Oreo update soon. The device will be going on sale in the Chinese market on October 24. There is no confirmation from the Finnish company about the sale of this new device in India. The company is also planning to launch a premium segment device, Nokia 9 and a budget handset Nokia 2.