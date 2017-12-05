HMD Global's Nokia 9, Nokia 8 (2018) to launch in January: Report

Nokia 9 was expected to launch by the end of this year but it seems the company has other plans for the device. A new report sourced from China claims that the company will launch the new Nokia 9 on January 19, alongside the 2018 version of the Nokia 8. The report claims that these devices will be launched specifically for China and the other markets might receive the devices much later.

According to the report from MyDrivers, these devices will be customized for Chinese customers. Given the prevalent ROMs in China, the devices might not feature a near-stock Android experience and even lack Google services.

Along with the new Nokia 9, Nokia 8 will also receive an upgrade much before the end of its update cycle. However, all of this information has not been confirmed by any official source. If this report is to materialize, the company might put out the dates very soon.

Earlier this year in September, a Geekbench listing revealed the specifications of the Nokia 9. The specifications fall in line with other details leaked before. The device is expected to come with top of the line components.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835. The processor might come coupled with 4GB of RAM, Adreno 540 GPU, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. However, previous leaks indicated towards more RAM variants; one with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

One of the biggest USPs of the device will be the Carl-Zeiss optics that will come with dual-camera set-up. The camera will have 4K shooting capability and at least of the modules will feature a 12Megapixel unit.

So far, it seems like Nokia will not be jumping bezel-less display wagon however, the phone might come with slimmer bezels than usual. The device is expected to feature Android's latest Oreo 8.0. The device is also expected feature IP68 water and dust protection.