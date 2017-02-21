HTC eyes stronger play in premium smartphone market in India

Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC today said it will beef up its portfolio in the Rs 10,000- 25,000 category and move out of the "hyper-competitive" sub-Rs 10,000 segment.

HTC had recently said it would exit the entry-level smartphone market. However, HTC President South Asia Faisal Siddiqui believes there would hardly be any impact on Indian operations.

"We did not have phones in the sub-Rs 10,000 category anyway. We have a strong portfolio of phones in the Rs 10,000-25,000 and we will continue to grow that," he said.

Siddiqui added that the sub-Rs 10,000 market has become hyper-competitive and that it will now play in the Rs 10,000 and above segments.

HTC also launched two new premium devices today.

HTC today unveiled U Play and U Ultra smartphones, priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 59,990, respectively. The phones will be available in Indian retail market from March.

"The launch of the HTC U series marks the beginning of our several exciting launches in India this year. Our focus is on design, quality, HD adaptive audio and Artificial Intelligence integration for customers looking for a premium product with a global appeal," Siddiqui said.

HTC is also working on bringing its popular virtual reality (VR) headset -- Vive -- to India by June this year.

"We will hopefully bring the Vive in India in the next few months, hopefully by June... We have received a lot of interest from enterprises here as well who have asked for the device to be brought in," Siddiqui said.

The HTC U Ultra comes equipped with the dual display, HTC Sense Companion, U Sonic and voice recognition. With a 5.7-inch display, the device is powered by 2.15GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

It has a 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB), 12MP main and 16MP front camera and 3000 mAh battery.

HTC U Play comes with a 5.2-inch display and is powered by octa-core Mediatek Helio processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB), 16MP main and 16MP front camera and 2500 mAh battery.

