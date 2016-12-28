India overtakes US in mobile developer courses search: Google

Poised to become the world's largest base of developers, India has overtaken the US this year in terms of online search for courses preparing people for mobile app development, tech giant Google said on Wednesday.

Search queries on mobile development courses from India saw 200 per cent y-o-y growth in the last two years with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra leading with bulk of queries from India, Google said in a statement.

"...the interest in learning development courses for mobile platform saw huge uptake in demand in India. In 2016, India overtook the US to become the largest country in terms of interest in mobile developer courses," it added.

India, which has about one million people working on solutions for the Android mobile platform, is poised to become home to about 4 million developers by 2018, making it the worlds largest developer base, Google had previously said.



