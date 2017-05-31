Instagram doesn't want to be called a copycat for Snapchat-like Stories feature

Instagram has witnessed more change in a year than what it did since its launch in 2010. Facebook 's acquisition of the social networking application is a big factor behind the induction of such changes. The latest major change in the application was the Snapchat -like "Stories" feature. The feature that was peculiar to Snapchat has been picked up by Instagram, Facebook and even WhatsApp .

During an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Instagram CEO and founder Kevin Systrom acknowledged Snapchat for the introduction of the feature. However, Systrom emphasised that this cannot be called copying.

"The first time you see a product show up somewhere else it feels a lot like copying but imagine a world where the only car was the Ford Model T," Systrom said. "I'm really glad there are a lot of car companies producing different cars. Just because they have wheels and windows and AC doesn't mean that you're copying."

Instagram introduced Stories in August last year and since then the feature has received a more-than-warm response, taking the total number of people who use the feature to more than what Snapchat ever achieved.

Other than stories, Instagram introduced unique 3D filters and stickers that gained popularity as Snapchat's USP.

According to Systrom, Instagram stories should be judged for how well it has been received by its users. The app has witnessed a steady growth and has reached 200 million in comparison to 150 million in January this year. Over 33 per cent of Instagram's total user base has used stories. Snapchat, however, has witnessed a slump in its user base.

According to a report by Recode, Snapchat's user base grew by 50 million daily active users in 2016, but they couldn't maintain the growth as it slowed down considerably by the end of the year, few months after Instagram's new feature was launched.